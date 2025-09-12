Eni has announced that its CEO, Claudio Descalzi, met with US Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum, and Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright. Discussions focused on Eni's partnerships in the US and global energy prospects.



The parties welcomed the agreement signed in July between Eni and Venture Global for the long-term supply of US liquefied natural gas, which was already highlighted at the Gastech conference in Milan.



Descalzi emphasized the growing role of the United States in the group's activities and investments, citing strategic partnerships related to Plenitude, Enilive, and Eni CCUS Holding.



He recalled Eni's historic presence in US energy, ranging from oil and gas in Houston to solar projects in Texas, biorefining with PBF Energy in Louisiana, venture capital via EniNext in Boston, and investments in fusion with Commonwealth Fusion Systems.



Finally, Descalzi reinstated the strategic importance of Eni's commitment to fusion, particularly through its support for CFS (Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a US company spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in its Series B2 financing.