The Italian Competition Authority has closed its investigation into Eni, Esso, Ip, Iplom, Q8, Saras, and Tamoil, the largest oil operators in Italy. NB: cp +0.5%.



The Authority's findings revealed the existence of an agreement restricting competition in the sale of motor fuels involving all companies except Iplom and Repsol.



As a result, the companies were fined a total of €936,659,087.



The Authority imposed a fine of €336,214,660 on Eni, €129,363,561 on Esso, €163,669,804 to IP, €172,592,363 to Q8, €43,788,944 to Saras, and €91,029,755 to Tamoil.



The Authority found that Eni, Esso, Ip, Q8, Saras, and Tamoil had agreed to fix the value of the bio component included in fuel prices.



The cartel began on January 1, 2020, and continued until June 30, 2023. The value of this important price component rose from around €20/m3 in 2019 to around €60/m3 in 2023.



According to the Authority, the companies implemented parallel price increases—largely coinciding—which were motivated by direct or indirect exchanges of information between them.