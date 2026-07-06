Eni to take a 25% stake in EnergyX's Chilean subsidiary, Black Giant

Eni said it has signed an agreement to acquire a 25% stake in EnergyX's Chilean subsidiary, Black Giant. The company is developing a lithium project in northern Chile, near the Salar de Punta Negra.

Eni's total staged investment amounts to $225m.



Black Giant SpA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EnergyX, a U.S. start-up in which Eni holds a minority stake via Eni Next, its corporate venture capital arm.



EnergyX develops innovative proprietary technologies for more efficient lithium production through the direct lithium extraction (DLE) process.



The project targets production of 52.5 kton/year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at full capacity and will be carried out in two phases.



Under the agreement, Eni will also secure a seat on Black Giant's board and the option to take up to 25% of total LCE output.