Eni's total staged investment amounts to $225m.

Black Giant SpA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EnergyX, a U.S. start-up in which Eni holds a minority stake via Eni Next, its corporate venture capital arm.

EnergyX develops innovative proprietary technologies for more efficient lithium production through the direct lithium extraction (DLE) process.

The project targets production of 52.5 kton/year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at full capacity and will be carried out in two phases.

Under the agreement, Eni will also secure a seat on Black Giant's board and the option to take up to 25% of total LCE output.