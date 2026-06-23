ENN Energy Holdings Limited is stuck between slowing core gas demand and a fast-growing new energy push, while the stock stays cheap as investors play the waiting game.

Published on 06/23/2026 at 06:13 am EDT - Modified on 06/23/2026 at 06:25 am EDT

China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) is one of the most important tailwinds for private gas distributors right now, and it runs squarely in their favor.

The Plan sets a 25% non-fossil energy target by 2030, with natural gas stepping in to make the transition work. As per China's Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the plan also mandates a 17% reduction in CO₂ per unit of GDP by 2030. Swapping coal for gas is the fastest way to get there.

ENN Energy, China's leading private clean energy distributor established in 1993, operates through five segments: Retail Gas, Integrated Energy, Wholesale Gas, Construction and Installation (C&I), and Smart Home.

The company runs 264 gas projects across 22 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions, serving 32.8 million residential households and 316,000 commercial and industrial customers, covering a population of 150 million. Since ENN Energy already serves millions of customers across these cities, policy support can turn that existing base into steadily growing, repeat earnings over time.

Volumes minutely up

ENN Energy’s Q1 26 results tell a story of slow core demand and one fast-growing side business. Retail gas volume inched up just 0.5% y/y to 7,294 million m³ from 7,258 million m³, with C&I at +0.7% y/y to 5,267 million m³ from 5,229 million m³ and residential at +1% y/y to 1,988 million m³ up from 1,969 million m³—all hovering around 1% growth, which tells you the core gas business is barely moving.

Management points straight at the reasons: weak property activity means fewer new connections, and industries such as steel and textiles are cutting back, so demand isn’t there.

The offset is integrated energy. Electricity sales jumped 24.3% y/y to 2.2 billion kWh, which is the only number here with real momentum. That’s coming from renewables and industrial customers shifting to bundled energy solutions, plus a bit of recovery in high-tech manufacturing. It seems like a winner but without clear disclosure on margins, it is hard to know if it’s actually making money.

Customer adds were still decent at 206,200 households. Since management admits the housing market is shrinking, they're going to have a much harder time finding new customers moving forward.

Discount with doubts

ENN Energy’s stock is cheap for a reason, and the gap between its price and expectations says more than the headline numbers. The stock was down 31.4% over the past year. At HKD 42.9, the stock is still miles below its 52-week peak of HKD 73.8.

The stock trades at 6.9x forward P/E based on potential FY 26 earnings, versus a three-year average of 10.1x, so the market has cut the valuation by roughly a third. This is tied to slower gas demand, weak property exposure, and lingering questions around the quality of its growth.

Analysts haven’t fully given up. The average target price of CNY 56.3 (HKD 65) implies a 48.9% potential upside, and 10 out of 13 analysts are still on a “Buy” rating. When a stock looks cheap and analysts are still positive, it usually means estimates are lagging reality.

Risks still linger

ENN Energy has the right long-term story, but the near-term cracks are hard to ignore. Core gas demand isn’t really growing, and it still leans on sectors like property and heavy industry that aren’t doing much. The newer energy business looks promising, but without clear profits, it’s still work in progress. If demand stays weak or margins disappoint, the gap between expectations and reality could stick around longer than investors hope.