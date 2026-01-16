Entech Accelerates in High-Voltage Storage

The specialist in storage and intelligent management of renewable energies has announced the signing, in partnership with Eiffage Energie Systèmes, of a contract for the construction of two storage plants in France on behalf of a developer of grid connection infrastructure.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/16/2026 at 03:17 am EST

The project involves the development of two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), each with a capacity of 100 MW/200 MWh, for a total of 200 MW/400 MWh, as well as the high-voltage substation required for connection to the 225 kV transmission network operated by RTE.



Both facilities will include 15-year operation and maintenance contracts, with commissioning scheduled for the first half of 2027.