Entech Selected by TotalEnergies for Project in Guadeloupe

Entech has announced a contract worth approximately 5 million euros with TotalEnergies for the construction in Guadeloupe of an 8 MW/8 MWh storage system connected to a wind farm consisting of 10 turbines. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in the first half of 2027.

As part of this contract, Entech will provide the batteries, energy conversion systems, as well as two delivery points. The company will also handle all electrical engineering and oversee the complete commissioning of the facilities.



Due to its hybrid nature, this project will directly contribute to stabilizing the island's electricity grid and will enable better integration of renewable energy by ensuring electricity production is more closely aligned with demand.



"In Guadeloupe, TotalEnergies operates several solar power plants and wind farms. This project is an opportunity for our two groups to continue their cooperation beyond mainland France," commented Christopher Franquet, CEO and founder of Entech.