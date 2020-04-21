env0 : Introduces Self-Service Cloud Management Platform

Industry-first Self-service Cloud Management Platform Helps Local and Remote Teams Manage Environments Using Infrastructure-as-Code in AWS, Azure and GCP; Secures $3.3M in Seed Funding from Leading Investors

env0, a developer of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) management software, today introduced the public beta of the env0 platform, the first cloud management platform built to enable self-service with complete governance and cost control in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. env0 also announced $3.3 million in initial funding co-led by Boldstart Ventures and Grove Ventures, with participation from angel investors including Guy Podjarny of Snyk.

“Shifting to microservices and cloud native architectures has made cloud applications much more complicated, increasing developer frustration with DevOps bottlenecks,” said Ohad Maislish, CEO and co-founder of env0. “env0 reduces inefficiency by creating an engine that simplifies IaC governance while increasing accessibility of self-service infrastructure, doing for infrastructure-as-code what GitHub does for Git.”

Support for Any Infrastructure-as-Code

As companies of all sizes move into the cloud, monolithic software suites have grown into vast ecosystems of cloud native solutions and microservices. This has put an increasing strain on finite infrastructure resources and the developers responsible for provisioning them for application and operations teams. Although IaC frameworks solve some of these problems, managed cloud environments inevitably create new bottlenecks that decrease the efficiency of CI/CD pipelines. env0 overcomes these bottlenecks by shifting testing, developer, and production workloads into standalone, ephemeral environments.

“When we moved to infrastructure-as-code, it became clear that having a flexible way to orchestrate our environments was essential and using Jenkins was not enough,” said Shaked Shauli, DevOps Lead at Curv. “env0 solved several of our problems, but its greatest advantages were its automated TTL environment policies. It allowed our team to control and manage environments while driving costs down.”

Key features include:

Dynamic Environments: Scaling infrastructure can create phantom workloads and systems that are forgotten or easily misplaced. env0 provides automatic shutdown and time-to-live (TTL) options to ensure that systems don’t stay idle or consume lean budgets.

Policy Control: Giving full access to cloud environments to everyone in an organization is rife with security risk. env0 offers a centralized interface for password, key, and token management that reduces the risk of catastrophic user error. It also offers role-based access control to partition responsibility and governs access to sensitive variables needed for flow execution.

Actual Cost Management: Rather than relying on estimations or manual tagging, env0 allows teams to accurately connect their cloud spend to existing projects by automatically tagging infrastructure, even for environments spread across multiple cloud providers. The patent-pending env0 engine helps managers and developers collaborate on provisioning cloud resources that fit within predetermined budgets, performing cost attribution analysis that keeps projects on track.

User friendly, self-service UI: Most cloud native Infrastructure is still managed via interfaces that are built with technical users in mind. env0 prioritizes an intuitive UI/UX to make IaC governance available to remote or non-technical users, including sales, service and Q/A.

Initial Funding to Accelerate R&D

env0 – pronounced env-zero - was founded in December 2018 by CEO Ohad Maislish and CTO Omry Hay, both bringing extensive experience solving complicated infrastructure challenges from companies including Ravello Systems, VMware, Proofpoint and eToro. The company will use its initial funding to accelerate the product’s general availability, and establish a Silicon Valley based headquarters. Podjarny and former VMware executive Reza Malekzadeh will join the company as advisors.

“When it comes to the cloud, every enterprise is struggling to find the right balance between speed, governance, and cost,” said Ed Sim, founder and Managing Partner at Boldstart Ventures. “env0 is the first SaaS solution that meets all of those needs by offering self-service cloud environments with centralized governance. Ohad, Omry and the rest of the env0 team are extremely well-positioned to deliver on the promise of dynamic environments and infrastructure automation, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

“We are very excited to invest in env0, a company which has the skills, vision and deep technology to allow developer teams to easily manage all their cloud environments in one self-service Infrastructure-as-Code platform while reducing costs significantly,” said Omri Green, Partner at Grove Ventures.

Product Availability

The public beta is free. To find out more about env0’s features, visit www.env0.com. General availability of env0 is expected in Fall 2020.

About env0

env0 is the first self-service infrastructure management platform built for today’s infrastructure-as-code (IaC) architecture using predefined security and cost policies. Designed to combine governance and cost control with self-service environment management for any IaC deployment, env0 offers self-service for the entire team while maintaining governance across all clouds. env0 is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York and Silicon Valley.

