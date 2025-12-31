EO2 Posts Slight Net Loss in First Half

EO2 reported a group net result of -0.3 million euros for the first half of 2025-26, compared to 0.4 million euros a year earlier. However, EBITDA rose to 1.7 million euros, up from 1.2 million euros in the first half of 2024-25.

The company achieved nearly stable revenue at 16.6 million euros, as a 4.1% decline in its "wood pellet production" business to 13.3 million euros was largely offset by growth in its "energy services" activities, which reached 3.4 million euros.



According to EO2, the second half is expected to see a gradual recovery in the wood pellet production business, while the "energy services" segment should maintain the positive momentum seen in the first half.



The company added that it continues to closely monitor its expenses to preserve profitability and maintain its investment capacity, particularly with a view to increasing its production capabilities in "wood pellet production".