EPC Groupe lands a contract worth more than €5m
The civil explosives and drilling-and-blasting specialist will take part in the expansion of a pumped-storage hydropower station (STEP), regarded as strategic infrastructure for the national power grid.
Published on 07/06/2026 at 12:22 pm EDT
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The site in question hosts one of the country's main pumped-storage hydropower stations (STEP). Operating like a true 'hydraulic battery', this type of facility stores energy during periods of low consumption and then reinjects it instantly into the grid during peaks in demand.
A growth market driven by renewables
As the rollout of intermittent renewable energy (wind, solar) accelerates, the need for storage solutions is becoming critical to keeping power grids balanced. This expansion project, which aims to significantly increase the plant's installed capacity, is among the largest investments currently underway in France in this field. For EPC Groupe, this win underscores its ability to position itself in high value-added, technology-intensive infrastructure markets, directly tied to the energy transition.