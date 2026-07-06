EPC Groupe lands a contract worth more than €5m

The civil explosives and drilling-and-blasting specialist will take part in the expansion of a pumped-storage hydropower station (STEP), regarded as strategic infrastructure for the national power grid.

As part of a consortium of companies specialized in civil engineering, EPC Groupe will be responsible for building an exploration tunnel. This underground job is an essential preliminary step toward creating a large-scale facility designed to increase France's electricity storage capacity and hydropower generation.



The site in question hosts one of the country's main pumped-storage hydropower stations (STEP). Operating like a true 'hydraulic battery', this type of facility stores energy during periods of low consumption and then reinjects it instantly into the grid during peaks in demand.



A growth market driven by renewables



As the rollout of intermittent renewable energy (wind, solar) accelerates, the need for storage solutions is becoming critical to keeping power grids balanced. This expansion project, which aims to significantly increase the plant's installed capacity, is among the largest investments currently underway in France in this field. For EPC Groupe, this win underscores its ability to position itself in high value-added, technology-intensive infrastructure markets, directly tied to the energy transition.