EPIC Bpifrance Surpasses 5% Stake in DBV Technologies

The EPIC (public industrial and commercial establishment) Bpifrance has announced to the AMF that, as of December 23, it has directly and indirectly crossed the 5% threshold of capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies.

Published on 12/31/2025 at 07:23 am EST

The public financial institution specified that it now holds, directly and indirectly, 12,485,184 DBV Technologies shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 6.02% of the capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.



This crossing of thresholds results from the acquisition of 6,556,781 new DBV shares following Bpifrance Participations’ exercise of 3,746,732 warrants, each entitling the holder to 1.75 new shares.