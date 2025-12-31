The public financial institution specified that it now holds, directly and indirectly, 12,485,184 DBV Technologies shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 6.02% of the capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.

This crossing of thresholds results from the acquisition of 6,556,781 new DBV shares following Bpifrance Participations’ exercise of 3,746,732 warrants, each entitling the holder to 1.75 new shares.