eprint : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

eprint GROUP LIMITED eprint 集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1884)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

BACKGROUNDS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 December 2015 in relation to the continuing connected transactions under the 2015 Tenancy Agreements and the 2015 Master Supply Agreement. As the 2015 Tenancy Agreements and the 2015 Master Supply Agreement will be expired on 31 March 2019, the respective parties have entered into the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and 2019 Master Supply Agreement on 25 February 2019 for a term of three years ending 31 March 2022.

(1) GENERAL

CTP is principally engaged in the business of property investment, and is beneficially owned as to 25% by Mr. She, 25% by Mr. Chong, 25% by Mr. WM Leung and 25% by an Independent Third Party, respectively.

Promise Properties is principally engaged in the business of property investment, and is beneficially owned as to approximately 21.62% by Mr. She, 21.62% by Mr. Chong, 21.62% by Mr. WM Leung, 13.52% by Mr. YP Leung and 21.62% by an Independent Third Party, respectively

VVV is principally engaged in the business of property investment, and is beneficially owned as to approximately 21.62% by Mr. She, 21.62% by Mr. Chong, 21.62% by Mr. WM Leung, 13.52% by Mr. YP Leung and 21.62% by an Independent Third Party, respectively.

Profit More is principally engaged in the business of property investment, and is wholly owned by CTP.

King Profit is principally engaged in the business of property investment, and is beneficially owned as to approximately 70% by VVV and 30% by Mr. Yip Chi Man.

Wilson Printing is principally engaged in the business of trading of printing equipment and printing materials, and is wholly and beneficially owned by Mr. Lam ST.

Wilson (HK) is principally engaged in the business of trading of printing machineries and spare parts, and is beneficially owned as to 65% by Mr. Lam ST.

Accordingly, each of CTP, Promise Properties, VVV, Profit More, King Profit, Wilson Printing and Wilson (HK) are associates of Mr. She, Mr. Chong, Mr. Lam, Mr. WM Leung and Mr. YP Leung, and hence they are considered as connected persons of the Group under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The transactions contemplated under the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and the 2019 Master Supply Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the proposed annual caps in respect of the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and the 2019 Master Supply Agreement for each of the three years ending 31 March 2022 is more than HK$10,000,000 and the applicable ratios calculated thereof are more than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and the 2019 Master Supply Agreement and the proposed annual caps for each of the three years ending 31 March 2022 are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

A circular containing, among others:

(a) details of the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and the 2019 Master Supply Agreement and the respective proposed annual caps;

(b) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee containing its advice on the Continuing Connected Transactions and the respective proposed annual caps;

(c) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee on the Continuing Connected Transactions and the respective proposed annual caps; and

(d) the notice of EGM to be convened to approve, among others, the transactions contemplated under the 2019 Tenancy Agreements and the 2019 Master Supply Agreement, and the respective proposed annual caps,

will be dispatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules on or before 18 March 2019.

2019 TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Background

2015 Tenancy Agreements

A total of 32 tenancy agreements were entered into between CTP, Promise Properties, VVV, Profit More and King Profit, as landlords, with Lucky Gainer, Promise Network and e-banner, as tenants, on 14 December 2015 under which the landlords agreed to lease a number of properties located in Kwun Tong Industrial Centre and a property in Chai Wan to the tenants with a total saleable area of approximately 54,077 square feet, for a term of 36 months ending on 31 March 2019 for use as offices, workshops, stores and car parks. The monthly rentals paid/payable to the landlords for the years ended 31 March 2017 and 2018 and for the year ending 31 March 2019 are approximately HK$918,490, HK$820,042 and HK$861,649 respectively.

2019 Tenancy Agreements

Date

25 February 2019

Subject matter

(a) 2019 Tenancy Agreement I

The tenancy agreement (the "2019 Tenancy Agreement I") entered into between (i) CTP, King Profit, Profit More, Promise Properties and VVV as landlords ("Landlords I"), and (ii) Lucky Gainer and Promise Network as tenants ("Tenants I"), under which Landlords I agreed to lease a number of properties located in Kwun Tong Industrial Centre and one property in Chai Wan to Tenants I, with a total saleable area of approximately 37,355 square feet for use as offices, workshops, stores and car parks. The monthly rentals payable to the Landlords I for the three years ending 31 March 2022 are approximately HK$790,954, HK$838,400 and HK$888,800 respectively (exclusive of government rent, management fees and other utilities outgoings which are payable by the relevant tenant).