In the second quarter of 2026, EQT Corporation posted results down year over year. The American natural gas giant generated net income of $281m versus $857m a year earlier. On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings came in at $0.39 versus $0.45 a year earlier. Over the period, revenue totaled $1.81bn versus $2.56bn in the second quarter of 2025.
In the first half, EQT Corporation delivered a strong financial performance. Revenue reached $5.188bn, versus $4.297bn a year earlier. Net income came to $1,698.65bn, versus $1,026.29bn the prior year. That momentum is also reflected in earnings per share: basic earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $2.72, versus $1.71 a year earlier.
Free cash flow also improved sharply year over year in the second quarter, rising from $340m to $454m. In the first half, it stood at $2.4bn versus $1.49bn.
Operating performance: volumes above expectations
On production, sales volumes reached 634 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe: Billion cubic feet equivalent), exceeding the top end of the company's guidance. That outperformance reflects strong well productivity, optimization of gathering system pressure, as well as production curtailments tied to market prices that were lower than expected.
On the investment side, capital expenditures (CapEx) for the half totaled $666m. While up 20% year over year, that figure came in 9% below the low end of initial guidance, thanks to significant operating efficiency gains and lower-than-expected infrastructure spending.
Chief Executive Officer Toby Z. Rice said: "Given this sustained production outperformance, driven by our compression investments, we are raising our 2026 production guidance by 90 Bcfe, while cutting our capital spending (CapEx) guidance by $25m."
Revised 2026 targets: more volume, lower costs
On the back of its results, the American natural gas producer is adjusting its annual and quarterly outlook.
For 2026, it now targets annual production volume of between 2,375 and 2,450 Bcfe versus a prior range of between 2.28 and 2.38 Bcfe. Its maintenance capital spending is expected to be between $2,040m and $2,190m, including $510m to $580m in the third quarter of 2026.
In the third quarter of 2026, the company expects total sales volumes of between 570 and 620 Bcfe and growth capital spending of between $200m and $240m. Finally, it expects to connect and bring online (turn-in-line / TIL) between 34 and 50 net wells over the coming quarter.
Toby Z. Rice founded ZFT LLC. Presently, Mr. Rice occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at EQT Corp., Principal at Rice Drilling B LLC (a subsidiary of EQT Corp.) and Partner at Rice Investment Group. Mr. Rice is also on the board of Cold Bore Technology, Inc. and Principal at Rice Drilling B LLC.
Toby Z. Rice previously occupied the position of President of ZFT LLC, President & Chief Executive Officer at Rice Energy LP and President, Chief Operating Officer & Director at Rice Energy, Inc.
He received an undergraduate degree from Rollins College (Florida).
EQT Corporation is the leading American producer of natural gas. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- sale of natural gas (90.8%): operating in the Appalachian basins;
- sale of liquefied natural gas (8%);
- sale of oil (1.2%).
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