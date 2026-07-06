EQT has completed the acquisition of Orikan

EQT has completed the acquisition of Orikan, a provider of integrated parking technology, enforcement, and compliance solutions.



Based in Melbourne, Orikan offers integrated parking operations, enforcement services, and counterfeiting management, supported by software, hardware, payments, and data capabilities designed and operated by the company.



With nearly 400 employees, the company serves hundreds of government and private-sector customers, including universities, airports, hospitals, and stadiums, across Australia, New Zealand, and North America.



EQT will partner with Orikan's management team to support the next phase of growth through continued investment in service delivery, product development, customer operations, and data and AI capabilities.



'This investment advances the development of EQT Private Capital Asia's mid-market strategy, which complements the firm's flagship large-cap strategy by investing in high-quality companies across the Asia-Pacific region,' the group said.



Nicholas Macksey, co-head of EQT Private Capital Asia and head of the Mid-Market Growth strategy, said: 'We see significant potential to help the company continue investing in innovation, strengthen its customer offering, and expand into adjacent markets.'