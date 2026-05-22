Bouygues has announced that its energy and services subsidiary, Equans, completed the sale of its Infra & Mobility (I&M) electric vehicle charging station concession business in the Netherlands on May 18. The assets were acquired by an entity controlled by DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments.
This divestment is part of Equans' strategic plan, unveiled in February 2023, which outlines the disposal of asset-based activities. As previously stated, Equans retains its expertise in this field and will continue to provide installation and maintenance services for EV charging stations to its B2B clients.
In the Netherlands, Equans generated revenue exceeding 1.4 billion euros in 2025 and remains a key partner in the decarbonization of industries and urban centers. Moving forward, the company will focus entirely on its core business in the country, assisting corporations and local authorities in achieving their carbon neutrality targets.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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