Equans (Bouygues) divests Dutch operations

Bouygues has announced that its energy and services subsidiary, Equans, completed the sale of its Infra & Mobility (I&M) electric vehicle charging station concession business in the Netherlands on May 18. The assets were acquired by an entity controlled by DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This divestment is part of Equans' strategic plan, unveiled in February 2023, which outlines the disposal of asset-based activities. As previously stated, Equans retains its expertise in this field and will continue to provide installation and maintenance services for EV charging stations to its B2B clients.



In the Netherlands, Equans generated revenue exceeding 1.4 billion euros in 2025 and remains a key partner in the decarbonization of industries and urban centers. Moving forward, the company will focus entirely on its core business in the country, assisting corporations and local authorities in achieving their carbon neutrality targets.