The company currently employs 65 people and is expected to generate revenues of €7.4 million in 2025, with profitability levels in line with Equasens' own performance.

This transaction is fully aligned with Equasens' strategy to support healthcare professionals by offering them software, hardware, financing solutions, data hosting, and now an expanded range of digital training services.

The acquisition, for which the financial terms have not been disclosed, was financed through a bank loan. The financial structure also includes a call option for the remaining 20%, with its value linked to Erevo's performance.

