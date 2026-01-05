Equasens is set to acquire a majority stake (80%) in the capital of Erevo. Founded in 2018 in Marseille, Erevo specializes in professional training, designing, producing, and distributing online courses for healthcare professionals, including nurses and general practitioners...
The company currently employs 65 people and is expected to generate revenues of €7.4 million in 2025, with profitability levels in line with Equasens' own performance.
This transaction is fully aligned with Equasens' strategy to support healthcare professionals by offering them software, hardware, financing solutions, data hosting, and now an expanded range of digital training services.
The acquisition, for which the financial terms have not been disclosed, was financed through a bank loan. The financial structure also includes a call option for the remaining 20%, with its value linked to Erevo's performance.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Equasens is No. 1 in France for publishing and integrating software programs for pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, laboratories, retirement homes and healthcare professionals. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- pharmacy software publishing and integration (75.4%): software programs for managing data bases, information, inventories, orders, electronic care records, etc.;
- publishing of IT solutions for health and medical/social establishments (14.8%): publishing and integration of software packages for retirement homes, hospitals and care homes (software for managing admissions, billing, receipt and accounting management, care management, supply management, etc.);
- development of solutions and infrastructures for e-Health (9.8%): digital communication, telemedicine and telehealth solutions. The group also offers financing solutions for leased goods (Nanceo).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (87.9%), Italy (5.7%), Belgium (3%), Germany (2.4%), United Kingdom (0.8%) and Ireland (0.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.