Equasens posted stable net income (+0.3%) of €18.1m and a slight increase in current operating income of 1.2% to €21.1m for H1 2025, as well as a 5.5% increase in current EBITDA to €29.8m.
The digital health solutions group achieved revenue of €116m (+7.4%, including +6.4% organic growth), with sales of configurations and equipment (+9.9%) remaining a key driver of growth.
Equasens maintains its forecast of revenue growth of nearly 10% in the second half of the year, which will be mainly driven by organic growth, with a modest contribution from recent acquisitions.
Equasens reports stable flat H1 net income
Published on 09/29/2025 at 03:19 am EDT
