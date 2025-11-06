Equasens shares are up 9% following the announcement of 9m 2025 revenue of €172.2m, up 8.9% on a reported basis and 7.3% on an organic basis.



Q3 was particularly dynamic, with organic growth of 9.4% (+12.1% in published data to €56.2m), in line with targets, the digital solutions group for healthcare professionals said.



Equasens is therefore maintaining its revenue growth forecast of nearly 10% in published data for the second half of 2025, and affirms that it will remain attentive to external growth opportunities.