Equifax has cut its 2026 revenue outlook, saying that the prolonged weakness of the mortgage market will continue to weigh on its business. The credit-reporting specialist now expects revenue of $6.71bn to $6.78bn, a forecast slightly below analysts' expectations, as interest rates remain high for longer. Against that backdrop, the stock closed down 4% yesterday.

The US housing market remains constrained by restrictive monetary policy and by the average 30-year mortgage rate near 6.6%, well above the average seen over the previous decade. Despite that environment, Equifax posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.25, up from $2 a year earlier. The group is also benefiting from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae's adoption of the VantageScore 4.0 scoring system, a company jointly owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.



At the same time, Equifax is continuing its bolt-on acquisition strategy to strengthen its operations. The group recently acquired Mexican credit-information services provider Círculo de Crédito for $750m. In the market, the new outlook was pretty much snubbed, with the shares closing down 4%, showing a 19% YTD decline.