Equifax forecasts revenue below expectations with housing market remains under pressure
Equifax has cut its 2026 revenue outlook, saying that the prolonged weakness of the mortgage market will continue to weigh on its business. The credit-reporting specialist now expects revenue of $6.71bn to $6.78bn, a forecast slightly below analysts' expectations, as interest rates remain high for longer. Against that backdrop, the stock closed down 4% yesterday.
The US housing market remains constrained by restrictive monetary policy and by the average 30-year mortgage rate near 6.6%, well above the average seen over the previous decade. Despite that environment, Equifax posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.25, up from $2 a year earlier. The group is also benefiting from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae's adoption of the VantageScore 4.0 scoring system, a company jointly owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
At the same time, Equifax is continuing its bolt-on acquisition strategy to strengthen its operations. The group recently acquired Mexican credit-information services provider Círculo de Crédito for $750m. In the market, the new outlook was pretty much snubbed, with the shares closing down 4%, showing a 19% YTD decline.
Equifax Inc. specializes in supplying information services to individuals and businesses. The group develops solutions for collecting, processing, and managing information to be used in decision-making optimization.
Equifax Inc. offers recording and analysis tools used to evaluate and interpret information about consumers and companies (credit information, demographic, declarative, and behavioral information, etc.) and for making better decisions with regard to credit risk management, fraud prevention, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.7%), the United Kingdom (5.4%), Australia (5.2%), Canada (4.5%) and other (8.2%).
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