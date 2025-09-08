Equinor and Shell announce the appointment of Neil McCulloch as CEO and Nicoletta Giadrossi as Chair of Adura, their UK offshore joint venture.



Equinor says that these appointments mark a key step towards establishing Adura as the leading independent producer in the UK North Sea.



Neil McCulloch, currently CEO of Spirit Energy, brings more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector. He says he wants to "build an operationally excellent and forward-looking company."



Nicoletta Giadrossi, an experienced chair of boards in the energy and infrastructure sectors, highlights the opportunity to "shape the UK's energy future."



Created in December 2024, Adura will combine the UK offshore assets of both groups. It is set to be launched at the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.