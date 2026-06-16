Equinor Boosts Budgets, Targets 2.3m Barrels Per Day by 2030

On Tuesday, Equinor unveiled its new strategic roadmap centered on three pillars: delivering more energy, generating growing cash flows, and providing superior returns. The Norwegian oil giant will double its share buyback program for 2026, increasing it to $3bn, before introducing a more predictable framework starting in 2027. The company aims to continue growing its quarterly cash dividend per share by more than 5% annually. Despite these announcements, the stock fell 1.32% to 321.40 Norwegian kroner, marking one of the sharpest declines on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Expanding the NCS



On the energy front, Equinor targets a production increase of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day to reach 2.3m boe per day by 2030. As the company's backbone and Europe's leading gas supplier, the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), the maritime area under Norwegian sovereignty encompassing massive hydrocarbon and gas fields in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea, saw its production forecasts raised by 100,000 boe. The group now expects 1.35m boe per day in 2030 and 1.3m in 2035.



International oil and gas production is projected to jump by 30%, reaching 950,000 boe per day by 2030. This growth is expected to drive cash flow from operations (CFFO) up by nearly 80%, to approximately $9bn in 2030, and generate roughly $20bn in free cash flow after capex and lease payments between 2026 and 2030.



Electricity production is expected to quadruple, exceeding 20 TWh by 2030.



Equinor will expand its marketing and trading capabilities in targeted markets. Adjusted operating income from trading and market optimization is projected to increase by 25% to approximately $500m per quarter by 2030.



Cash Flow and Financial Discipline



Furthermore, Equinor anticipates 30% growth in after-tax cash flow from operations (CFFO) over the 2025:2030 period. Free cash flow, after capex and lease payments, is expected to exceed $40bn over the 2026:2030 period.



To support this momentum, planned organic capital expenditures (capex) amount to approximately $12bn, or roughly $10bn when including tax credits related to the Empire Wind project. The group also targets a $1bn increase in its 2027 investments for high-yield oil and gas projects.



Annual capex of $11bn to $13bn planned for the 2028:2030 period will be allocated approximately 60% to the NCS, 30% to international oil and gas, and 10% to electricity.



Operating cash flow is expected to fund organic investments, net of tax credits, over the 2027:2030 period. Projects are expected to deliver nominal returns on equity exceeding 10%, with additional potential for portfolio value creation.



Moreover, the return on average capital employed (ROACE) is expected to exceed 15% annually from 2026 to 2030.



Competitive Capital Distribution



The Norwegian firm intends to double its 2026 share buyback program to $3bn, which includes shares to be repurchased from the Norwegian State. This increase will be split equally between the third and fourth tranches of the 2026 buyback program.



Equinor plans to launch these third and fourth tranches following the respective announcements of its second and third quarter 2026 results. The increase in the 2026 share buyback remains subject to separate board approvals prior to the start of each tranche.



Starting in 2027, annual share buybacks are expected to range between $2bn and $4bn. This is based on an oil price between $60 and $80 per barrel, a European gas price of $7 to $11 per MMBtu (the standard unit for quantifying natural gas in financial and energy markets), balance sheet strength, and the macroeconomic outlook. The amount and timing of future buyback tranches will be decided by the board on a quarterly basis, in line with the company's dividend policy.



While oil and gas production is rising, Equinor maintains its ambition to reduce emissions from its own facilities by 50% by 2030, relying on the electrification of the NCS and improved energy efficiency. The company plans to reduce its net carbon intensity by 15% to 30% by 2035.



Commenting on Equinor's strategy, RBC noted that "this oil major is the first in recent times to officially increase its upstream capex budget, with short-term spending up by about $1bn and medium-term spending slightly above market expectations."



For the Canadian bank, "this leads to higher volume forecasts, with Equinor targeting 2.3m barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2030, compared to a consensus of about 2m boe/d, with increases in both the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and its international portfolio."



"More importantly, Equinor appears to have expanded its international ambitions, adding Canada and Angola to its list of growth projects, whereas the group had previously focused primarily on the UK, the US, and Brazil," RBC further observed.