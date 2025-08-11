Equinor announces the official inauguration of the Johan Castberg oil field, located in the Barents Sea and operated from Harstad (Norway).



This site, the northernmost in Norway, is already producing 220,000 barrels per day, a level reached less than three months after start-up.



Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland hailed it as "a milestone for the oil industry" and praised its impact on the local economy.



Kjetil Hove, executive vice president of Exploration & Production Norway, emphasized that the field will produce for at least 30 years and generate significant investment. Thirty wells are to be drilled by 2026, ensuring sustained activity in Hammerfest.



Norwegian suppliers account for 95% of the deliveries required for its operation.