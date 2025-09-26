Equinor and its partners announce the start of phase 2 of the subsea compression project on the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea. This step aims to maintain production by increasing the pressure in the pipelines between the wells and the Åsgard B platform.



The second and final compression module was installed at a depth of 270 meters, following the replacement of the first in 2023. The system, which has been operational since 2015, has shown nearly 100% availability and generated approximately NOK 175bn (c. €15bn) in additional value.



According to Randi Hugdahl, Vice President Exploration & Production for Åsgard and Kristin, recovery from the Mikkel and Midgard fields will reach 90%, or an additional 306 million barrels of oil equivalent.



The partners in the Åsgard licenses are Equinor (35.01%, operator), Petoro (34.53%), Vår Energi (22.65%) and TotalEnergies (7.81%). For Mikkel: Equinor (43.97%), Vår Energi (48.38%) and Repsol (7.65%).