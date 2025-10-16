Equinor, together with its partners ExxonMobil Brasil, Petrogal Brasil, and Pré-sal Petroleo SA, have announced the start of production at the Bacalhau field, located in ultra-deep waters (over 2,000 meters) in the Santos Basin. With recoverable reserves exceeding 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Bacalhau is the largest international offshore field ever developed by Equinor.



The 370-meter-long FPSO production vessel has a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day and uses combined cycle gas turbines that reduce carbon intensity to approximately 9 kg of CO₂ per barrel. The phase 1 development comprises 19 wells, which will be progressively commissioned until 2026.



This project "strengthens the sustainability of our production and value creation for decades to come," commented Anders Opedal, President and CEO.

Philippe Mathieu, Executive Vice President, International Exploration and Production, added that the Bacalhau field will contribute to generating more than $5bn in FCF by 2030 and is expected to create 50,000 jobs over 30 years.