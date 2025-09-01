On Monday, Equinor announced its intention to participate in the capital increase recently formalized by Orsted, the Danish green energy specialist, in order to maintain its stake at around 10%.



Orsted, which has been hit hard by the Trump administration's suspension of its 'Revolution Wind' offshore wind project in the United States for 'national security' reasons, presented a DKK 60bn (about $9.4bn) capital increase plan on August 11 to enable it to cope with this unexpected setback.



'Faced with the challenges encountered by offshore wind power, the sector will undergo consolidation and the emergence of new economic models,' Equinor says, which believes that closer industrial and strategic collaboration with Orsted could create value 'for all shareholders of both companies'.



With a 10% stake, Equinor was Orsted's second-largest shareholder as of December 31, 2024, behind the Danish state (50.1% of the capital).



In a press release, the Norwegian oil company said it plans to subscribe to the transaction for 6bn DKK, or around $939m.



Analysts explain that Orsted had no choice but to launch a capital increase, as it will be difficult, if not impossible, to sell Sunrise Wind in the current offshore market environment in the United States.



The operation aims to improve the capital structure in order to avoid any risk of a downgrade, increase financial flexibility to optimize the tim

of the remaining divestments, and, in the longer term, free up the resources needed for the new tenders expected in Europe.



However, the size of the capital increase, which is close to half of the current capitalization, is also likely to result in a significant dilution for existing shareholders.