Equinor: sharp rise in profits and boosted share buyback program

Equinor shares are up 2.47% at 373.40 Norwegian kroner (NOK) on the Oslo Stock Exchange, supported by the release of strong results for the second quarter of 2026. Driven by solid oil and wind output and higher prices, the Norwegian energy company delivered strong financial performance and significant cash flow.

Over this three-month period, Equinor posted very robust operating momentum. Total equity production came in at 2,165 kboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) per day, an increase of 3% year over year.



This volume growth, combined with higher global crude oil prices and higher gas prices in Europe (which more than offset the relative weakness in U.S. gas), translated into a sharp acceleration in revenue. Revenue jumped 37% in the second quarter to reach $34.52bn, taking first-half revenue to $62.34bn (from $54.51bn a year earlier).



Financial profitability accelerates sharply



Thanks to this favorable backdrop, cash flow from operating activities (before taxes paid and changes in working capital requirements) totaled $14.75bn.



On profitability, adjusted operating income posted a spectacular 76% year-on-year jump in the second quarter to $11.48bn. It came in at $3.44bn after tax, beating the consensus by 1.6% according to Oddo BHF. In the first half, adjusted operating profit rose 40% to $21.25bn.



Net profit reached $4.8bn for the quarter, versus $1.3bn a year earlier over the same period. For the full first half, it stood at $7.94bn versus $3.94bn. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.99 versus $0.5 a year earlier. It rose from $1.47 to $3.22 over the first six months of 2026.



These results were bolstered by the Marketing, Midstream and Processing segment (Marketing, Midstream and Processing). Solid results were driven mainly by very strong performance in crude trading and refining.



An intensified shareholder returns policy



On the back of this financial performance, Equinor is reaffirming its intention to reward investors. The Norwegian group will pay a cash dividend of $0.39 per share for the second quarter. This was $0.37 a year ago. It had, moreover, disclosed this decision on February 4, when it released its fourth-quarter 2025 results.



In addition, management is accelerating its share buyback program.



As announced at the Capital Markets Day on June 16, Equinor will increase its 2026 share buyback program by $1.5bn to up to $3bn, including shares to be repurchased from the Norwegian state.



With the second tranche completed on July 16 for a total value of $375m, the board will also launch a third tranche of the program of up to $1.125bn. It will start on July 23 and end no later than October 26, 2026.



Reacting to the release, Oddo BHF notes that Equinor shares have outperformed peers by 27% since the start of the year, benefiting from its positioning as a reliable energy supplier.



The stock is currently trading on a price-to-cash-flow (P/CF) ratio of 3.6x for 2026, an 11% discount to the sector, although this multiple is expected to normalize around 5x in 2027 as earnings momentum moderates. "Given these very strong recent performances, we expect the share price to take a breather at current levels, and we therefore reiterate our Neutral recommendation," the broker adds.



Outlook and strategic caution for the rest of the year



On Equinor's guidance, Jefferies confirms that organic capital expenditure (Capex) for fiscal 2026 remains at $13bn, broadly in line with the market consensus: $12.98bn.



For the full year, equity production growth is expected to rise 3% year on year. The impact of maintenance shutdowns in the current year is still estimated at around 35 kboe.



Despite these green shoots, Equinor remains cautious. The energy company notes that "its future financial performance, including cash flow and liquidity, will be affected by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, changes in the regulatory and political framework, as well as volatility in realized prices and transportation tariffs".