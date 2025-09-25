The US stock market has fallen twice in a row amid a sea of gains. As there is not much to say at the moment, this double dip is fuelling talk of a bubble and overheating in the US stock markets. This is to be expected, even if we need to put things into perspective: this is the third time this has happened in a month, and Wall Street indices are 1% off the record highs reached on Tuesday.
In Europe, the market is somewhat flat. The indices are once again bogged down due to political and fiscal turmoil in France, doubts about the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, sluggish growth and a vague sense of decline. The main driver of the Old Continent's performance in 2025 has stalled: financial stocks (+34% in 2025) reversed course in September. And investors are still shunning defensive sectors, which are overrepresented here. Healthcare (-2% over one month), which has been blacklisted due to Donald Trump's threats on medicines, is struggling. Basic consumption (-4% over one month) is failing to excite anyone in the face of the promises of AI. Listed real estate is a cause for concern (-4% over one month), even though European interest rates are low. In short, it's not a happy picture, but that hasn't stopped the Stoxx Europe 600 from posting a 9% increase since 1 January, which is still better than putting your money in a savings account or under your mattress.
The markets even seem to be on track to avoid the curse of September, by far the worst month on the stock market in the last 120 years, according to American economist Ed Yardeni.
The macro agenda is particularly busy in the United States this afternoon, with indicators for production, consumption and employment. It will be accompanied by numerous comments from Fed central bankers, including influential voices such as John Williams and Michelle Bowman. I'm not sure what's going on in the United States at this time of year, but the transition between summer and autumn is traditionally conducive to events where the central banker is a key element in ensuring the party is a success. There is a slight change this year, however. The traditional division between hawks (supporters of orthodox monetary policy) and doves (favouring a more accommodative monetary policy) has been replaced by two camps. Those who are careful not to displease Donald Trump, or even openly seek Jerome Powell's position, and those who continue to carry out their mandate as before. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but some recent changes in behaviour are still striking.
Even when there is less talk of them, customs duties are never far away. As expected, the United States has lowered tariffs on car imports from the EU to 15%, with retroactive effect from 1 August. In fact, this is not a reduction but an increase compared to the previous situation, but let us not forget that history is written by the victors. The Trump administration took the opportunity to announce the launch of investigations into imports of robots, industrial machinery and medical devices. In other words, all kinds of equipment generally produced by the United States' main trading partners, such as Germany, South Korea and China.
In Asia-Pacific, the picture is once again mixed. China continues to be buoyed by its technology sector, even if the momentum is slowing down somewhat. Japan and Australia are gaining a little ground. However, there has been a slight decline in India and South Korea, and a slightly stronger decline in Taiwan. European leading indicators are hesitant but could find some comfort in US futures, which are trading in positive territory.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: new car registrations in the European Union; in France, consumer confidence; in Switzerland, the SNB policy rate; M3 money supply in the eurozone; in the United States, durable goods orders, annualized GDP, new unemployment claims, wholesale inventories, and existing home sales. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$3,738.61
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$69.06
- United States 10 years: 4.14%
- BITCOIN: US$111,650
In corporate news:
- SSP Group targeted by Irenic Capital Management for a take-private deal.
- Sterlite Technologies partners with Netomnia for UK full-fibre broadband rollout.
- MSNBC partners with Sky News to enhance global reporting.
- Canal+ SA launches a £31 million share buyback program.
- Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole Italia potential merger subject to Italian conditions.
- Mercedes-Benz acquires a 3% stake in Chongqing Qianli Technology amid EU-US tariff tensions.
- Eni sells a 30% stake in the Baleine project to Vitol and enters a lithium battery JV.
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG awarded BARDA contract for antibiotic development.
- Hansa Biopharma achieves primary endpoint in US Phase 3 kidney transplant trial.
- MediaForEurope (MFE) sees decreased operating profit but increased net profit in H1 2025.
- Walt Disney faces shareholder scrutiny over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and legal battle with Trump.
- Apple Inc urges EU regulators to examine the Digital Markets Act's implications.
- Citigroup agrees to sell its 25% stake in Banamex.
- Oracle Corp files for an $18 billion bond offering for cloud infrastructure investment.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Victrex Plc: Investec maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 939 to GBX 889.
- Baltic Classifieds Group Plc: Investec maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 340 to GBX 325.
- Antofagasta Plc: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of GBX 1950.
- Beazley Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1000 to GBX 960.
- Lancashire Holdings Limited: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 680 to GBX 685.
- Hiscox Ltd: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1460 to GBX 1450.
- Computacenter Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 29 to GBP 30.
- Shell Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 89.
- Kingfisher Plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 6.30 to USD 6.50.
- Anglo American Plc: BMO Capital Markets changes recommendation from dropped coverage to restricted.