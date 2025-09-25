It seems to be time for a break for US equity markets, which have been running at full speed since last April. But the waters never stay calm for long on Wall Street, and the macroeconomic statistics released at the end of the week, coupled with a series of comments from central bankers, are likely to liven up the second half of the day on both sides of the Atlantic.

The US stock market has fallen twice in a row amid a sea of gains. As there is not much to say at the moment, this double dip is fuelling talk of a bubble and overheating in the US stock markets. This is to be expected, even if we need to put things into perspective: this is the third time this has happened in a month, and Wall Street indices are 1% off the record highs reached on Tuesday.

In Europe, the market is somewhat flat. The indices are once again bogged down due to political and fiscal turmoil in France, doubts about the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, sluggish growth and a vague sense of decline. The main driver of the Old Continent's performance in 2025 has stalled: financial stocks (+34% in 2025) reversed course in September. And investors are still shunning defensive sectors, which are overrepresented here. Healthcare (-2% over one month), which has been blacklisted due to Donald Trump's threats on medicines, is struggling. Basic consumption (-4% over one month) is failing to excite anyone in the face of the promises of AI. Listed real estate is a cause for concern (-4% over one month), even though European interest rates are low. In short, it's not a happy picture, but that hasn't stopped the Stoxx Europe 600 from posting a 9% increase since 1 January, which is still better than putting your money in a savings account or under your mattress.

The markets even seem to be on track to avoid the curse of September, by far the worst month on the stock market in the last 120 years, according to American economist Ed Yardeni.

The macro agenda is particularly busy in the United States this afternoon, with indicators for production, consumption and employment. It will be accompanied by numerous comments from Fed central bankers, including influential voices such as John Williams and Michelle Bowman. I'm not sure what's going on in the United States at this time of year, but the transition between summer and autumn is traditionally conducive to events where the central banker is a key element in ensuring the party is a success. There is a slight change this year, however. The traditional division between hawks (supporters of orthodox monetary policy) and doves (favouring a more accommodative monetary policy) has been replaced by two camps. Those who are careful not to displease Donald Trump, or even openly seek Jerome Powell's position, and those who continue to carry out their mandate as before. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but some recent changes in behaviour are still striking.

Even when there is less talk of them, customs duties are never far away. As expected, the United States has lowered tariffs on car imports from the EU to 15%, with retroactive effect from 1 August. In fact, this is not a reduction but an increase compared to the previous situation, but let us not forget that history is written by the victors. The Trump administration took the opportunity to announce the launch of investigations into imports of robots, industrial machinery and medical devices. In other words, all kinds of equipment generally produced by the United States' main trading partners, such as Germany, South Korea and China.

In Asia-Pacific, the picture is once again mixed. China continues to be buoyed by its technology sector, even if the momentum is slowing down somewhat. Japan and Australia are gaining a little ground. However, there has been a slight decline in India and South Korea, and a slightly stronger decline in Taiwan. European leading indicators are hesitant but could find some comfort in US futures, which are trading in positive territory.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: new car registrations in the European Union; in France, consumer confidence; in Switzerland, the SNB policy rate; M3 money supply in the eurozone; in the United States, durable goods orders, annualized GDP, new unemployment claims, wholesale inventories, and existing home sales. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,738.61

: US$3,738.61 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$69.06

: US$69.06 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: US$111,650

In corporate news:

