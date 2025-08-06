In a year marked by tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties, and with indices starting the year at record highs, defensive stocks had a strong case against cyclicals. However, it is clear that this bet has not paid off. Or at least, only briefly.

This is one of the matches that investors are always watching closely: cyclical stocks versus defensive stocks.

After Liberation day on April 2 (when Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs), indices corrected for a few weeks. This brief period allowed defensive stocks to outperform.

But since then, the indices have returned to growth, particularly in the US, and cyclical stocks have regained the lead. Globally, cyclical stocks are at an all-time high relative to defensive stocks.

Sources: Bank of America, Bloomberg

According to the MSCI classification, cyclicals comprise eight sectors (discretionary consumption, finance, industry, technology, real estate, communication services, basic resources) and defensives comprise four sectors (consumer staples, energy, healthcare and utilities).

The outperformance of cyclicals is mainly due to two sectors: financials and technology.

Financial stocks are being driven by strong earnings momentum in a higher interest rate environment. In Europe, this momentum is also leading to a re-rating (an improvement in valuation multiples). As a result, the Stoxx 600 Banks index has risen by 39% in 2025.

Meanwhile, Tech stocks are still being led by the Magnificent Seven, which are themselves benefiting from the AI trend. Nvidia is up 33% this year, Microsoft 27% and Meta 33%.

On the defensive side, two sectors are weighing on performance: energy and healthcare.

Falling energy prices are hurting stocks in the sector. Beyond the macroeconomic context, and therefore concerns about demand, OPEC's production increases are also keeping prices low.

The healthcare sector is under pressure from Donald Trump, who is pushing to lower drug prices in the US, the largest market for pharmaceutical companies.

Cyclicals have therefore significantly outperformed defensives this year, but this trend could potentially reverse. On Monday, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Evercore indicated that they expect a correction in the S&P 500 in the short term. Declines of around 10%-15% would be more favorable for the best-performing defensive stocks.