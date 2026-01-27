Eramet Drops Sharply as Portzamparc Calls Recent Revaluation Excessive
Eramet shares plunged on Tuesday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange following a downgrade from Portzamparc, which considers the recent revaluation of the alloy metals producer's stock to be "exaggerated."
Around 10:45 a.m., the stock was down more than 7%, by far the worst performance on the SBF 120 index, which remained largely unchanged at the same time.
Despite this, the stock has still gained 41.5% since the beginning of the year.
In a note released earlier in the morning, Portzamparc analysts acknowledged that the industrial minerals specialist boasts "top-tier" mining assets to capitalize on, starting with the Centenario-Ratones site (Argentina), dedicated to producing lithium carbonate for batteries.
The research firm believes this "impressive" project offers particularly strong financial prospects, further enhanced by the recent rebound in commodity prices, meaning it should have a significant impact on the group’s results as early as the 2026 fiscal year.
However, the research firm also warns that Eramet’s financial situation is expected to remain rather strained as of December 31, 2025, with net debt projected at two billion euros compared to an adjusted EBITDA excluding SLN anticipated between 340 and 350 million euros.
"Thus, and despite a potential monetization of Eramet Lithium assets that could occur during the 2026 fiscal year to improve the group’s financial situation, we consider the recent rerating of the stock to be exaggerated," writes the BNP Paribas subsidiary, which moves its recommendation from "hold" to "reduce," while raising its price target from 48 to 58 euros.
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (70.3%), mineralized sands (10.8%) and nickel (4.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.2%), Europe (26.1%), China (23.7%), Asia (29.1%), South America (13.9%), Africa (3.4%), North America (1.8%), Oceania (0.8%).
