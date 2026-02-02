Eramet Fires CEO Less Than a Year After His Appointment
Eramet's board of directors has terminated the mandate of its CEO, Paulo Castellari, with immediate effect due to disagreements over management methods. Meeting on Sunday, February 1, the board cited disagreements with the executive, without specifying their nature.
Pending the appointment of a successor, the group's chairwoman, Christel Bories, will serve as interim CEO. This arrangement is temporary. Once a new CEO is appointed, the roles of chair and CEO will again be separated.
The board praised Paulo Castellari's commitment and reaffirmed its support for the teams, who remain focused on enhancing safety, improving operational performance, and reducing costs in a challenging economic environment. Eramet highlighted the quality of its asset portfolio, the ramp-up of its lithium site in Argentina, and confirmed it will publish its annual results on February 18, 2026.
"This departure is a reminder that the turnaround may remain difficult to achieve"
Paulo Castellari was appointed less than a year ago, on February 13, 2025, but only took office following the general meeting on May 27.
"This is a surprising departure, as Paulo had just started his role in early 2025 and was implementing a turnaround plan," notes AlphaValue analyst Varun Sikka, who adds, "While the quality of Eramet's business model has never been unanimously praised, the company's governance has also been a weak point, and this departure is a reminder that the turnaround may remain difficult to achieve."
The CEO's exit just two weeks before the annual results is a negative signal for the company, which had started 2026 with a strong rally on the stock market (+28%).
Christel Bories currently works at Eramet SA, as Chairman from 2025. Ms. Bories received her undergraduate degree from École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris.
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (70.3%), mineralized sands (10.8%) and nickel (4.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.2%), Europe (26.1%), China (23.7%), Asia (29.1%), South America (13.9%), Africa (3.4%), North America (1.8%), Oceania (0.8%).