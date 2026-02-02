Eramet's board of directors has terminated the mandate of its CEO, Paulo Castellari, with immediate effect due to disagreements over management methods. Meeting on Sunday, February 1, the board cited disagreements with the executive, without specifying their nature.

Pending the appointment of a successor, the group's chairwoman, Christel Bories, will serve as interim CEO, in a temporary arrangement. Once a new CEO is appointed, the roles of chair and CEO will be separated again.



The board praised Paulo Castellari's commitment and reaffirmed its support for the teams, who remain focused on enhancing safety, improving operational performance, and reducing costs in a challenging economic environment. Eramet highlighted the quality of its asset portfolio, the ramp-up of its lithium site in Argentina, and confirmed it will publish its annual results on February 18, 2026.



"This departure is a reminder that the turnaround may remain difficult to achieve"



Paulo Castellari was appointed less than a year ago, on February 13, 2025, but only took office following the general meeting on May 27.



"This is a surprising departure, as Paulo had just started his role in early 2025 and was implementing a turnaround plan," notes AlphaValue analyst Varun Sikka, who adds, "While the quality of Eramet's business model has never been unanimously praised, the company's governance has also been a weak point, and this departure is a reminder that the turnaround may remain difficult to achieve."



The CEO's exit just two weeks before the company's annual results is not good news for the company, which had started 2026 with a strong rally on the stockmarket (+28%).