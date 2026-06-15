Eramet: Oddo BHF Maintains Neutral Rating and Price Target

Oddo BHF is maintaining its neutral stance on Eramet with an unchanged price target of €63, based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation. "The complex financial roadmap for the coming months offers upside potential if Eramet manages to secure a powerful anchor shareholder capable of providing support, something the Duval family has been unable to do in recent years," the analyst explained to justify the decision.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"However, there is also downside risk if the shareholder situation remains deadlocked and the group fails to generate investor interest for its capital increase. Furthermore, the recent decline in commodity prices (manganese, nickel, and to a lesser extent lithium), following a very strong start to the year, limits the potential for upward revisions to estimates in the short term," the analyst added.



Orion Eyes Eramet Stake



Oddo BHF also commented on recent rumors from the Financial Times, later confirmed by Les Echos. These reports suggest "discussions between the investment fund Orion Critical Minerals and the Duval family to acquire all or part of its 37% stake in Eramet."



Orion was established last year by the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates with $1.8bn in funding to invest in global mining projects, aiming to challenge China's dominance in the critical metals supply chain. It completed its first investment in February by acquiring 40% of Glencore's copper and cobalt operations in the Congo.



According to Oddo BHF, "this potential change in the majority shareholder comes as Eramet prepares a €500m capital increase and seeks to divest assets worth several hundred million euros to bolster its finances. While the Duval family likely lacks the financial capacity to subscribe to the capital increase (beyond the possible sale of their preferential subscription rights), Orion, by taking their place, would increase the chances of the operation's success. Additionally, the French government, the group's second-largest shareholder, is expected to support the fundraising in proportion to its 27% stake."



However, the analyst remains convinced that "it is unlikely the French government will allow Orion to become the group's largest shareholder or even acquire significant weight in its governance. The fund can be seen largely as a tool of the Trump administration's foreign policy, with which France's relations are extremely strained. The upcoming electoral period leading to the presidential election in April 2027 also risks complicating any reconfiguration of Eramet's capital in favor of foreign players."



Following these rumors, Eramet shares surged 11% on Friday to €55.15. This Monday, the stock is up 0.82% at €55.60.