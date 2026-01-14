Eramet Receives "A-" Ratings from CDP

Eramet has announced that the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global non-profit organization, has "confirmed the robustness of its environmental strategy," awarding the company an "A-" score for both climate and water management.

These ratings, earned by the metals group after an evaluation of nearly 20,000 companies in 2025, represent an improvement in water security (compared to a "B" score in 2024) and continued strength in climate change performance.



According to Eramet, the enhanced water security score, combined with its performance in climate change, highlights the company's ability to achieve tangible results in line with its "Act for Positive Mining" roadmap.