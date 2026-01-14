Eramet has announced that the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global non-profit organization, has "confirmed the robustness of its environmental strategy," awarding the company an "A-" score for both climate and water management.
These ratings, earned by the metals group after an evaluation of nearly 20,000 companies in 2025, represent an improvement in water security (compared to a "B" score in 2024) and continued strength in climate change performance.
According to Eramet, the enhanced water security score, combined with its performance in climate change, highlights the company's ability to achieve tangible results in line with its "Act for Positive Mining" roadmap.
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (70.3%), mineralized sands (10.8%) and nickel (4.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.2%), Europe (26.1%), China (23.7%), Asia (29.1%), South America (13.9%), Africa (3.4%), North America (1.8%), Oceania (0.8%).
