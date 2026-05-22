Eramet reports 2.5bn euros in economic contributions across host countries in 2025
Eramet has maintained a high level of economic contribution in its operating regions for 2025, totaling 2.5bn euros. This figure remains close to the 2.7bn euros recorded in 2024, reflecting the group's sustained commitment to local territories.
Contributions reached particularly high levels in Gabon and Senegal, rising from 753.3m euros to 853.1m euros and from 185.4m euros to 229.7m euros, respectively. In Argentina, the mining and metallurgical group maintained a significant economic footprint of 230.9m euros.
Eramet's economic contribution is primarily driven by local procurement and subcontracting (1.46bn euros), accounting for nearly 57% of the total, as well as payments to governments, which rose to 509.7m euros (compared to 441m euros in 2024).
Community investments totaled 15.6m euros, a level consistent with the 16.2m euros seen in 2024, demonstrating the continuity of regional initiatives. Furthermore, the group is pursuing its philanthropic efforts through the Eramet Beyond program.
According to Eramet, its initiatives benefited more than 314,000 people in total, an increase over the previous year, reflecting the expanded reach of its deployed projects.
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (66.9%), mineralized sands (8.7%), nickel (7.8%), and lithium (1.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (0.9%), Europe (24.7%), China (23.9%), Asia (30.7%), North America (15.3%), Africa (3.1%), South America (0.8%), and Oceania (0.6%).
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