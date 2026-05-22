Eramet reports 2.5bn euros in economic contributions across host countries in 2025

Eramet has maintained a high level of economic contribution in its operating regions for 2025, totaling 2.5bn euros. This figure remains close to the 2.7bn euros recorded in 2024, reflecting the group's sustained commitment to local territories.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Contributions reached particularly high levels in Gabon and Senegal, rising from 753.3m euros to 853.1m euros and from 185.4m euros to 229.7m euros, respectively. In Argentina, the mining and metallurgical group maintained a significant economic footprint of 230.9m euros.



Eramet's economic contribution is primarily driven by local procurement and subcontracting (1.46bn euros), accounting for nearly 57% of the total, as well as payments to governments, which rose to 509.7m euros (compared to 441m euros in 2024).



Community investments totaled 15.6m euros, a level consistent with the 16.2m euros seen in 2024, demonstrating the continuity of regional initiatives. Furthermore, the group is pursuing its philanthropic efforts through the Eramet Beyond program.



According to Eramet, its initiatives benefited more than 314,000 people in total, an increase over the previous year, reflecting the expanded reach of its deployed projects.