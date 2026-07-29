Eramet's EBITDA jumps 45% in the first half of 2026

Eramet's adjusted revenue in the first half came to €1.649bn, up 8% year on year (+14% at constant scope and exchange rates, with a currency impact of -6%). This increase was driven by a positive price effect (+9%) and a favorable volume effect (+5%), supported by growth in the manganese and lithium businesses. Adjusted EBITDA of €276m rose 45%, supported by higher lithium and manganese volumes, and by savings from the ReSolution program.

The mining and metals group reported a return to breakeven in adjusted Free Cash-Flow at €7m, reflecting the rebound in EBITDA, tight control of capital spending and rigorous working capital management.



However, it widened its losses over the first six months of 2026: €146m versus €101m a year earlier over the same period.



On the outlook, Eramet said demand growth for lithium should remain strong in the second half, driven by continued adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, notably in China where the penetration rate is expected to reach 60% in total in 2026 and in Europe where the 30% threshold is expected to be crossed.



In addition, demand is also being supported by the rapid growth of large-scale ESS deployments in China, the leading market, and their ramp-up in Europe and North America.



On the supply side, growth in global production is expected to continue, driven by the recovery of Australian mines and the development of new African projects. This rebound would nevertheless remain insufficient to fully absorb demand growth.



Eramet is maintaining its targets for 2026:



- Manganese ore: 6.4 - 6.8 Mt (million tonnes) shipped, FOB cash cost (cash cost "Free On Board): 2.4 - 2.6 $/dmtu



- Lithium carbonate: 17 - 20 kt-LCE 5Kilotonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent°, nominal capacity close to 100% by end-2026



- Nickel ore sold externally: 9 Mth (million wet tonnes), based on the initial RKAB* of 12 Mth, pending approval of an upward revision filed in early July



- Mineral sands: 300 - 400 kt-HMC (kilotonnes of heavy mineral concentrate), return to full capacity expected in Q1 2027



- Capex: between €250m and €290m (thanks to strict control of investment spending, despite €35m for repairs in Senegal)



*Rencana Kerja dan Anggaran Biaya (in Indonesian). This is the annual work plan and budget approved by the Indonesian government, which sets the extraction and sales quotas authorized for mining companies operating in Indonesia (notably in nickel).