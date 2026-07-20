Eric Roussel takes over as Claranova's chief financial officer

SaaS (Software as a Service) software publisher Claranova announces the appointment of Eric Roussel as the group's chief financial officer, effective today. He joins the executive committee and succeeds Antonio Adornato, interim chief financial officer.

Eric Roussel has more than 20 years of international finance experience, including 14 years at Ernst & Young, in Paris and New York, followed by 7 years as chief financial officer of SaaS software publisher Mega International, where he led two refinancing transactions and an organizational transformation.



'His experience as a CFO in the SaaS software world, his recognized expertise in refinancing and growth transactions, as well as his ability to build out a finance function, will be valuable assets for Claranova,' comments Claranova CEO Eric Gareau.



'Joining Claranova is a particularly exciting opportunity: to help drive the development of an innovative SaaS publisher, benefiting from a solid business model built on recurring revenues and committed to an ambitious acceleration in B2B,' Eric Roussel says.