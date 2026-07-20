Eric Roussel has more than 20 years of international finance experience, including 14 years at Ernst & Young, in Paris and New York, followed by 7 years as chief financial officer of SaaS software publisher Mega International, where he led two refinancing transactions and an organizational transformation.

'His experience as a CFO in the SaaS software world, his recognized expertise in refinancing and growth transactions, as well as his ability to build out a finance function, will be valuable assets for Claranova,' comments Claranova CEO Eric Gareau.

'Joining Claranova is a particularly exciting opportunity: to help drive the development of an innovative SaaS publisher, benefiting from a solid business model built on recurring revenues and committed to an ambitious acceleration in B2B,' Eric Roussel says.