Eric Roussel takes over as Claranova's chief financial officer
SaaS (Software as a Service) software publisher Claranova announces the appointment of Eric Roussel as the group's chief financial officer, effective today. He joins the executive committee and succeeds Antonio Adornato, interim chief financial officer.
Published on 07/20/2026 at 02:23 am EDT
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'His experience as a CFO in the SaaS software world, his recognized expertise in refinancing and growth transactions, as well as his ability to build out a finance function, will be valuable assets for Claranova,' comments Claranova CEO Eric Gareau.
'Joining Claranova is a particularly exciting opportunity: to help drive the development of an innovative SaaS publisher, benefiting from a solid business model built on recurring revenues and committed to an ambitious acceleration in B2B,' Eric Roussel says.