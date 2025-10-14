The Swedish telecommunications group has published mixed quarterly results, but better than expected in operational terms. The sale of iconectiv and continued cost-cutting efforts have supported profitability, while a major contract with Vodafone offers new prospects.

After several difficult quarters, Ericsson is back on track. Sales are down 9% y-o-y to SEK 56.2bn, but its adjusted gross margin rose to 48%, above expectations, according to AlphaValue and Jefferies. The group also generated a capital gain of SEK 7.6bn from the sale of its subsidiary iconectiv, significantly strengthening its cash position.

A key player in mobile networks

As a global leader in telecommunications equipment, Ericsson is involved in 4G and 5G network infrastructure through three divisions: Networks, Cloud Software & Services, and Enterprise. Its strategic position has just been reinforced by an agreement signed with Vodafone, which has entrusted it with the modernization of its networks in several European markets, including Germany and the Netherlands, for five years. The agreement provides for the deployment of advanced 5G software solutions and artificial intelligence tools to optimize network performance and energy efficiency.

Significant improvement in profitability

According to analysts at AlphaValue and Jefferies, the improvement in margins across all of Ericsson's divisions, including a gross margin of 50% in Networks (its highest level in years), demonstrates the growing effectiveness of the cost reduction program, which is partially offsetting the decline in business in North America due to the end of the AT&T contract and in India in the face of fierce Chinese competition.

The market welcomes the positive signals

Since the market opened, Ericsson's share price has jumped over 14% in Frankfurt. Investors have applauded its solid margins and the possibility of increased returns to shareholders thanks to stronger cash flow. CEO Borje Ekholm has raised the prospect of a dividend increase or share buyback. The message is clear for analysts: Ericsson now has credible levers to transform its operational recovery into a real growth engine.