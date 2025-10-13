Ericsson announces the signing of a multi-year agreement with technology group e& to modernize e&'s 5G Core network in the United Arab Emirates.



The agreement, signed at GITEX Global 2025, provides for the deployment of key applications from Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, including Unified Data Management (UDM), IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and Secure Enablement Server (SES).



The project is based on Ericsson and e&'s cloud-native infrastructure, ensuring greater stability, continuous updates, and increased automation. It will deliver ultra-fast and reliable connectivity, suitable for uses such as immersive gaming and critical Internet of Things.



Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of e&, emphasizes that this modernization "makes connectivity simpler, faster, and more reliable for everyone in the Emirates." Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf, adds that she supports "the country's national vision of digital transformation and industrial innovation."