Ericsson and Vodafone have announced a five-year strategic partnership to modernize Vodafone's network footprint using Ericsson's high-performance programmable network solutions.



Ericsson will be Vodafone's sole RAN supplier in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal, as well as a major supplier in Germany, Romania, and Egypt.



As part of the partnership, Vodafone will deploy Ericsson's cutting-edge, Open RAN-compatible Massive MIMO radios and RAN computing solutions, as well as advanced, large-scale 5G RAN software capabilities across its networks.



Ericsson said that by offering innovative and performance-based solutions in the consumer and enterprise segments, we are opening up new opportunities for service monetization and driving the next wave of innovation in telecommunications.