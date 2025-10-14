The group reports published revenue of SEK 56.2bn for Q3 2025, while organically revenue declined by 2%.



Adjusted gross profit decreased to SEK 27bn, as unfavorable currency effects offset strong operational performance. Reported gross profit was SEK 26.8bn.



Its adjusted gross margin was 48.1%, driven by improvements in the Networks and Software and Cloud Services businesses Its reported gross margin was 47.6%.



Adjusted EBITA was SEK 15.8bn, with a margin of 28.1%, including a capital gain of SEK 7.6bn from the sale of Iconectiv. Reported EBITA was SEK 15.5bn, with a margin of 27.6%.



Diluted EPS was SEK 3.33 (compared to SEK 1.14 in Q3 2024).



Management said that in Q3, it established margins at a new long-term level, thanks to strong operational performance in recent years. Revenue from cloud software and services grew 9%, driven by strong growth in core networks.