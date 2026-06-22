Dubbed "Digital Arena Sweden", the new hub aims to boost the competitiveness of Swedish industry by giving companies early access to advanced technologies. It is also intended to serve as a laboratory for defining how a connected society should operate, integrating AI agents, robotics and autonomous systems.

As part of the initiative, Ericsson will be responsible for designing a first-of-its-kind pre-commercial 6G test environment, in collaboration with Lund University and the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH).

The goal is to enable a range of industrial sectors, from mining and transportation to defense and medical technology, to explore the potential of the future 6G standard. The data and lessons gathered through the project are also expected to feed into the 6G standardization process.

This new ecosystem builds on NorthStar, the existing joint innovation program between Telia and Ericsson, which already allows companies to access the latest features offered by 5G networks.