UBS believes that margins remain stable, but risks are looming on the horizon for 2026. The analyst hence confirms his Sell recommendation on the stock but raises his price target to SEK 65 (from SEK 57) following the announcement of Q3 2025 results.



Q3 was marked by excellent execution in terms of margins, but the outlook for 2026 remains challenging, UBS said today.



Ericsson's Q3 revenue was in line with consensus, while EBIT was 2-5% above consensus, excluding exceptional items. Based on comments on the outlook, we expect an increase in consensus EPS for 2025E/26E of around 1-5%, UBS added in its conclusion.