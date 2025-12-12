EssilorLuxottica has announced the acquisition of Signifeye, a Belgian ophthalmology platform that provides medical services to patients through 15 clinics and eye centers located in Flanders. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2026.

This deal follows the recent acquisition of Optegra, a European ophthalmology platform operating more than 70 clinics across the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.

"Offering essential ophthalmic treatments as well as elective vision correction procedures, the Signifeye platform delivers the full range of medical services related to eye health," EssilorLuxottica emphasized.

"Like Optegra, Signifeye enjoys a reputation for clinical excellence in the private sector, built on trust in the care provided and the quality of its industry-leading procedures," the Franco-Italian group added.