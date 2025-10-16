EssilorLuxottica announces the acquisition of Ikerian, a healthcare technology company operating under the RetinAI brand, specializing in AI and data.



RetinAI develops cutting-edge solutions for collecting, processing, and analyzing wide-field retinal imaging data and associated biomarkers.



Its flagship platform, RetinAI Discovery, applies AI models to support diagnosis and optimize the monitoring of the progression of diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, enabling faster and more relevant decisions.



The acquisition of RetinAI will bring unique added value to our ecosystem, which already addresses the entire spectrum of visual health, cutting-edge diagnostics, therapeutic innovation, and surgical excellence. Thanks to AI, we can transform clinical data into analyses that can generate faster and more accurate diagnoses and more effective monitoring of pathologies, EssilorLuxottica management said.