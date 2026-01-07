EssilorLuxottica Consolidates After Previous Day's Surge, AlphaValue Downgrades Rating and Target

AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on EssilorLuxottica shares, moving from "accumulate" to "reduce," with a lowered price target from €319 to €282.



The research firm considers Meta's postponement of the international launch of Ray-Ban smart glasses a "confession of failure." The analyst believes this delay confirms the inability of both partners to produce these devices on a large scale, while industry specialists point out a likely loss-making sale of these products.



The report notes that the technological advantage over competitors is not as significant as initially estimated. As a result, the broker has halved the valuation premium applied compared to peers, reducing it from 40% to 20%.



As a reminder, yesterday the markets soared (+5% for Essilor) despite the announcement of the launch delay, preferring to focus on strong demand in the United States and growing waiting lists. The market launch of the glasses was initially scheduled for early 2026 in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada.



This morning, EssilorLuxottica is down 1.2% in Paris.