EssilorLuxottica Continues to Increase Its Stake in Japan's Nikon

EssilorLuxottica has continued to increase its stake in Nikon Corporation, with the Franco-Italian eyewear and lens manufacturer now holding 14.20% of the optoelectronics specialist, according to a financial disclosure submitted today to Japanese market authorities.

Sebastien Foll Published on 02/02/2026 at 05:59 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of January 26, the owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands held approximately 47.37 million shares out of the 333.58 million shares currently making up Nikon's capital, as specified in the notification.



EssilorLuxottica – which previously owned 12.95% of Nikon's capital – clarified in its letter that this acquisition is part of a long-term investment project, with no activist intentions or strategic aims.



While it was not listed among Nikon's main shareholders as of March 31, 2025, at the close of the Japanese group's last fiscal year, EssilorLuxottica has steadily increased its stake in the Japanese industrial group in recent months.



Notably, it surpassed the 10% threshold last October.



This increase in capital comes as its joint venture with the more than 100-year-old Japanese company, called Nikon-Essilor and responsible for distributing lens technologies under the Nikon brand, now represents a significant part of its business in Asia, particularly in China.



On the Paris stock exchange, EssilorLuxottica shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning, in a Paris market rising by about 0.1%. In Tokyo, Nikon's stock ended Monday's session with a gain of just over 0.1%.