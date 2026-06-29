EssilorLuxottica deepens its underperformance since the start of the year

EssilorLuxottica shares were posting the CAC 40's second-steepest decline early Monday afternoon on the Paris stock exchange, extending a downward trend that has been in place since the start of the year as analysts grow increasingly cautious on the stock.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/29/2026 at 08:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., the global eyewear leader's shares were down 2.1% at €165.2, bringing losses since Jan. 1 to 38.8%, versus a 2.7% gain for the CAC over the same period.



The Franco-Italian group has nonetheless benefited from supportive news in recent weeks, starting with last week's announcement that it is launching, with partner Meta, a new collection of AI glasses aimed at opening the category to a broader audience, particularly consumers looking for affordable products.



The new range, branded "Meta Glasses", will be offered starting at $299 (about €261), while the current entry price for the AI glasses marketed by the two groups is around €329.



The company has also reached an agreement with its unions that calls for part of its connected-glasses (wearables) production, previously made in Asia, to be brought back to Italy, a sign of its confidence in its growth potential in the segment.



Analysts keep cutting their targets



These developments have not stopped several analysts from voicing doubts about the group's trajectory in the emerging market for AI-powered glasses, skepticism reinforced today by target cuts from two market professionals.



In a note released in the morning, HSBC said it is worried about the impact of building out the AI glasses business, which in its view could weigh on the group's margins due to the investments required for development, as well as the arrival of new competitors in a technology market already seen as ultra-competitive.



Its price target was cut sharply to €200 from €340.



Despite a lack of near-term positive catalysts and a heavy news flow around competition in wearables, HSBC says the resilience of the company's traditional businesses, which still account for 70% of current revenue, should not be overlooked, leading the British bank to maintain its buy rating.



At the same time, Goldman Sachs teams also lowered their target on the stock this morning, to €230 from €260 after cutting their full-year revenue growth forecasts.



Against a more uncertain consumer backdrop, the U.S. investment bank said it lowered its annual growth outlook, an adjustment that also factors in tough comparisons expected in the third and fourth quarters of 2026.



Despite the downward revision to its growth estimates, the New York firm nonetheless believes the stock's recent pullback offers a more attractive valuation level, prompting it to reiterate its buy rating.