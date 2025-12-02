Published on 12/02/2025 at 01:27 am EST

EssilorLuxottica has announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board, bringing together "world-renowned scientists and opinion leaders in the related fields of science, technology, and health."

Working in collaboration with a global network of leading scientific institutions, this board will provide strategic guidance and analysis on upcoming opportunities, supporting the development of priority topics for EssilorLuxottica.

The group states it will benefit from the board's expertise on emerging perspectives that align with its core research areas, such as ophthalmology and oculomics, physics and optics, audiology, artificial intelligence, and ethics.

The board brings together Alain Aspect (2022 Nobel Prize in Physics and 2010 Wolf Prize), Alessio Figalli (2018 Fields Medal), Sharon Kujawa (2017 Callier Prize), José-Alain Sahel (2024 Wolf Prize), and Effy Vayena (Professor of Bioethics).