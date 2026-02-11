EssilorLuxottica Expects Robust Revenue Growth Over the Next Five Years

The group reported revenue of €28.491 billion over the past twelve months, up by +7.5% compared to the previous year, or +11.2% at constant exchange rates.

The group benefited from contributions across all regions and saw stronger performance in the Professional Solutions segment compared to the Direct to Consumer segment.



In the fourth quarter, revenue reached €7.6 billion (an increase of +12.1% year-on-year) and grew by +18.4% at constant exchange rates.



Adjusted operating profit totaled €4.459 billion for the year, representing 15.7% of revenue, compared to 16.7% in 2024, reflecting a margin contraction of 100 basis points.



Adjusted net profit amounted to €3.157 billion for the year, accounting for 11.1% of revenue, versus 11.8% in 2024.



The group’s operating profit and net profit, as reported directly in the consolidated IFRS financial statements, stood at €3.379 billion and €2.315 billion, respectively, for the fiscal year.



The group expects, over the next five years and at constant exchange rates, to achieve sustained growth in total revenue and broadly aligned growth in adjusted operating profit.