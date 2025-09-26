EssilorLuxottica announced that the US FDA has granted marketing authorization for its Essilor Stellest lens under a De Novo process.



The FDA had already recognized this lens in 2021 by granting it Breakthrough Device status.



Essilor Stellest lenses are the only and first optical lenses clinically proven to slow the progression of myopia in children to receive this FDA approval.



Their effectiveness is demonstrated by clinical data collected in the US, proving a 71% average slowdown in the progression of myopia over two years.



This lens technology transforms corrective lenses into a true health solution. It marks the beginning of a new era for eye care professionals in the management of myopia, EssilorLuxottica said.