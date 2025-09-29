Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on EssilorLuxottica with a 12-month target price raised from €276 to €302, after a raised scenario through 2030 for the Franco-Italian optical giant.



Beyond the positive message given by the company on third-quarter activity, we note the favorable evolution of expected growth drivers with the continued take-off of connected glasses and the confirmed potential in myopia treatment, it explains.



Oddo BHF is therefore revising its 2030 scenario, estimating additional growth of over 5%: revenue generated by new drivers (Nuance, connected glasses, Stellest US and Europe) is now estimated at around €2.9bn, compared with around €2.5bn previously.